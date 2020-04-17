Iowa schools will not reopen this school year, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday, April 17.
Most Iowa schools have not held in-person classes since mid-March, when Reynolds first recommended school closures. Clarinda and South Page have not had school since the week of March 16. She ordered schools closed through April 30 on April 2.
“Believe me, I would like nothing more than to stand before you today and announce that Iowa will be open for school in May,” Reynolds said. “But as we look at what the data is telling us now, I can’t tell you with certainty … that early May will be the right time for students, teachers and staff to gather again in the classrooms. Therefore, I regret to say Iowa schools will not reopen for this school year.”
Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman provided a statement after Reynolds’ press conference.
“In today’s press conference, Governor Reynolds announced students in Iowa will not be returning to school this academic year. At least, not ‘school as we have always known it.Please know our administrators, teachers, and other staff will continue to facilitate continuous learning through the plan currently in place and will be creating “Return to Learn” plans which will be submitted to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1, 2020. As the district creatively implements solutions to support our learners and families at this time, we will keep stakeholders apprised in a timely manner,” Bergman wrote.
With schools closed, Iowa high school spring sports have been canceled. Spring sports were initially rescheduled to possibly begin in early May. Summer sports will be reevaluated at a later date.
Clarinda continues to provide meals for its student body and families.
“Feeding the Birds continues to provide support for families in need, and our community donations have been critical to the health of many adults in Clarinda. Thank you for all who have contributed or plan to contribute. We have added additional preventative measures to our food delivery system, including wearing masks, taking temperatures prior to involvement, social distancing, and increasing sanitization protocols. The safety of all has been in the forefront of our thinking while we continue to serve our families,” according to Clarinda’s statement.
South Page school officials plan to meet about its district’s future scheduling.
“The South Page Community School District values student education and will be continuing with the voluntary learning model that is currently in use through the end of the school year. The district will also continue providing grab and go weekly breakfast and lunch for children ages 2-18 while school remains closed,” according to a statement Friday, April 17.
“At this time, students will be promoted to the next grade level for the 2020-2021 school year and seniors will receive their diplomas,” according to the statement.
South Page school officials will meet next week to discuss a date for graduation, prom, elementary room clean up day, book and technology return and prekindergarten and kindergarten registration for next year.
“We will share this information with all of you when we have our plan in place,” said the statement.
Reynolds extended the closures while announcing 191 new cases of coronavirus in Iowa. She said 64 people have died in Iowa, and there are 2,332 cases total in 82 counties. Page County’s fourth case was announced Friday, April 17.
Reynolds’ announcement came a day after President Donald Trump gave governors guidelines for reopening their states. Reynolds said she was pleased with the content of the Thursday afternoon call.
Trump’s guidance stipulates states, before relaxing social distancing measures, should see the number of reported “covid-like” symptoms and cases trending down, and hospitals should have capacity to treat all patients without crisis care and be testing its health care workers.
Governors have authority to decide whether to follow the guidance, which includes three phases.
“I express my sincere appreciation to our community for providing the entire school district and board members with trust, grace, and support. We are working around the clock to take in ever-changing data in order to respond appropriately to student and family needs. At the same time, we are considering preparation for the summer and next year, creating infrastructures for enhanced use of online learning platforms, providing professional learning for our teachers, hiring new staff, and many other endeavors to grow one another and ourselves during this time,” according to Bergman.
Clarinda Herald-Journal contributed to this story.
