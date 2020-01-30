Putting pressure on the arm of Jake Smith of Clarke, Osceola/Murray, is Clarinda wrestler Crew Howard during the 220 pound semifinals of the 65th Annual John J. Harris Invitational Saturday, Jan. 25, at Corning. Howard pinned Smith to reach the finals. He then clinched the title with a fall against Tallen Myers of Southwest Valley to give him four pins in the tournament. (Herald-Journal photo by Joe Moore)