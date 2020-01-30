Crew Howard captured the individual championship for Clarinda at 220 pounds during the John J. Harris Invitational held Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25, at Corning.
A total of 21 teams competed in the 65th installment of the highly regarded tournament. The Cardinals finished tied for eighth in the team standings with Panorama as both teams finished with 93 points.
Winterset claimed the team title with 213.5 points. Three Hawkeye 10 Conference schools were then locked in a tight battle for second. Atlantic secured the second place finish with 164.5 points. Creston finished third with 162.5 points, while Red Oak was fourth with 158.5 points.
Howard locked up the title at 220 pounds with a fall against Tallen Myers of Southwest Valley in the championship match. Howard recorded the pin at the 3:05 mark of the match. The fall was his fourth in as many matches during the tournament. In the opening round, Howard needed only 0:59 to pin Noah Vandevanter of Atlantic. He then stuck Donovan Morales of Mount Ayr in 0:52 to win his quarterfinal match.
Advancing to the semifinals, Howard took the mat against Jake Smith of Clarke, Osceola/Murray. Howard pinned Smith in 1:11 to earn a spot in the finals.
Clarinda also received a third place finish from Cole Ridnour at 170 pounds. Ridnour defeated Bruce Lukehart of Red Oak 2-1 in the third place match.
Ridnour started his third place run with a fall in 0:46 against Brandon Raasch of Nodaway Valley. He then posted a 12-3 major decision against Jon Johnson of Missouri Valley in the quarterfinals.
However, in the semifinals, Ridnour lost a 15-0 technical fall in 3:36 to Drew Venteicher of Bedford/Lenox. Venteicher went on to win the weight class.
The loss dropped Ridnour to the consolation semifinals against Brady Barringer of Winterset. Ridnour posted a 7-1 win over Barringer to reach the third place match.
The Cardinals also received fourth place finishes from Kale Downey and Jakob Childs at 132 pounds and 182 pounds respectively.
During his first round match, Downey posted a fall in 1:56 over Blake Radke of Missouri Valley. He then collected a 2-0 win over Ryan Sortenbecker of East Mills in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, however, Downey dropped an 11-5 decision to Garon Wurster of Creston. Wurster went on to win the weight class.
Downey bounced back from the loss to earn an 8-0 major decision over Terrence Sheley of Bedford. This set up a rematch between Downey and Sortenbecker in the third place match. Sortenbecker prevailed that time with a 5-1 win.
At 182 pounds, Childs started his tournament with a fall in 2:16 over Chayton Smith of Clarinda Academy. He added a 4-0 win in the quarterfinals over Reilly Hoven of Winterset.
However, Childs lost by fall in 1:15 to Nick Haynes of Missouri Valley in the semifinals. In the consolation semifinals, Childs responded with a fall in 4:34 against Dakota Boswell of Central Decatur. But Childs had to settle for a fourth place finish when he suffered an 8-1 loss to Gaven Heim of Tri-Center in the third place match.
Clarinda also received a fifth place performance from Jarod McGregor at 285 pounds.
Following a first round bye, McGregor suffered a late fall in 5:54 against Alex Audesmore of Tri-Center in the quarterfinals. The loss dropped McGregor to the consolation bracket.
In the second round of consolation matches, McGregor stuck Chris Wilson of Creston in 3:10. He then added a pin in 0:49 over Chad Kent of Wayne, Corydon, in the third round of the consolation bracket.
However, in the consolation semifinals, McGregor lost by fall in 3:58 to Devin Whipple of Bedford. McGregor battled back to secure the fifth place finish with a fall in 3:01 over Nathan Messerschmidt of Riverside.
Prior to the tournament, the Cardinals hosted their final home meet of the season and celebrated Senior Night. Clarinda squared off against Missouri Valley, Southwest Iowa and Tri-Center in the quadrangular.
The Cardinals went 2-1 on the night. Clarinda delivered a 58-24 victory over Southwest Valley and added a 45-30 win over Tri-Center. The lone loss was a 57-21 decision against Missouri Valley.
Clarinda took an early 6-0 lead over Southwest Valley as Jake Dale won the 106 pound match by fall in 1:02. Southwest Iowa countered with two forfeits at 113 pounds and 120 pounds.
Kaedon Lindsay drew the Cardinals even in the team scoring with a fall in 0:34 at 126 pounds. After Downey and Michael Mayer received forfeits for Clarinda at 132 pounds and 138 pounds, Jordan Fasnacht collected an 11-0 major decision at 145 pounds to give Clarinda a 28-12 lead.
Southwest Iowa received forfeits at 152 pounds and 160 pounds. However, the Warriors promptly gave the points back as Ridnour was awarded a forfeit at 170 pounds and Childs won by forfeit at 182 pounds.
Teagan Fichter followed with a fall in 0:18 for Clarinda at 195 pounds. Howard added a fall in 0:39 at 220 pounds, while McGregor closed out the win with a fall in 3:27 at 285 pounds.
One exhibition match was also wrestled between Clarinda and Southwest Iowa. Ronnie Weidman won the match for the Cardinals with a fall in 1:02.
The Cardinals then closed out the quadrangular with a 45-30 win over Tri-Center.
The Trojans took an early 12-6 lead as Clarinda forfeited two matches, but received one forfeit in return at Dale was awarded the win at 113 pounds. Lindsay then tied the scoring with a fall in 1:32 at 126 pounds.
Downey and Mayer followed with pins at 132 pounds and 138 pounds to extend the lead to 24-12. After Tri-Center picked up a forfeit at 145 pounds, Fasnacht turned in a fall for Clarinda at 152 pounds.
The Trojans closed the deficit to 30-27 with a forfeit at 160 pounds and a win at 170 pounds. Childs stemmed the tide with a 9-5 win at 182 pounds. Fichter and Howard sealed the win for Clarinda with forfeits at 195 pounds and 220 pounds. Tri-Center won an overtime decision in the final match of the dual at 285 pounds.
Clarinda opened the night with a 57-21 loss to Missouri Valley. The Cardinals won four matches during the dual.
Lindsay turned in a fall in 3:33 at 126 pounds. Ridnour then added a 9-4 win at 170 pounds. Howard and McGregor then received forfeits at 220 pounds and 285 pounds to close out the dual meet.
Clarinda also attended a triangular Thursday, Jan. 23, at Glenwood. The Cardinals held off the host Rams 37-33, but fell to Atlantic 63-18 in their other dual of the night.
The Cardinals pulled out the win over Glenwood when Lindsay was awarded a forfeit at 126 pounds in the final match of the dual. The Rams had taken a 33-31 lead with a forfeit at 113.
Downey gave Clarinda an early 6-0 lead with a fall in 1:57 at 132 pounds. Glenwood won the next four matches to seize a 21-6 advantage.
Ridnour snapped the run by the Rams with a 5-1 win at 170 pounds. After the Rams received a forfeit at 182 pounds, Childs countered with an 11-2 major decision at 195 pounds. Howard then cut the deficit to 27-19 with a fall in 0:36 at 220 pounds.
McGregor then put Clarinda in position for the comeback win with a fall in 2:39 at 285 pounds. Dale then gave the Cardinals a 31-27 lead with a forfeit at 106 pounds.
In their 63-18 loss to Atlantic, the Cardinals managed to post three falls. Ridnour got Clarinda on the scoreboard with a fall in 1:56 at 170 pounds. Childs followed with a pin in 0:50 at 182 pounds.
Howard then closed out the Clarinda scoring with a fall in 0:25 at 220 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.