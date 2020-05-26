After weeks of appointment only business, Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved May 26 to immediately open only the treasurer’s office with limitations.
Treasurer Angie Dow has informed the supervisors in recent weeks of residents’ needs to renew driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations and other items despite the COVID-19 threat which has reduced the flow of people into the office since March.
Last week, Page County Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman and county safety coordinator Tom Nordhues visited the office and said it’s adequate for customers and staff to social distance plus have no more than 10 in the office including staff.
The 10-people maximum is a state recommendation in public places.
“We only require a mask,” Nordhues said about people wearing facemasks. “If a second wave (of cases) hits knowing the availability of PPE (personal protective equipment) knowing how tight it is anyway. We are sitting fair with the current situation,” he said.
No other county departments’ operations in the courthouse were part of the discussion.
The change comes days after neighboring Taylor County reported 39 cases. Fremont, Mills and Montgomery counties have four, 16 and six, respectively.
“We are seeing an increase,” Erdman said about Southwest Iowa. Page County has 10 cases.
Erdman said the number for Taylor County is the result of target testing; where a certain location is tested because of its number of employees or residents.
“We might start seeing some of that here,” she said.
Erdman said she requested the state open a Test Iowa site in Page County where people can receive a drive-through test at no charge. She hopes to hear an answer by the end of the week. A site in Council Bluffs is expected to open soon.
Supervisor Chuck Morris said he was discouraged by the large crowds last weekend in the Lake of the Ozarks, a popular resort in southern Missouri.
“People are itching to get out. People are afraid to get out. I hope we can learn to respect each other’s opinions,” he said.
